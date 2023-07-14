St. Pete woman shares her story of depression to help others

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Joyce Johnson says throughout most of her life, people in the black community didn’t talk about mental health issues.

“If you had depression, you were thought of being crazy. Something was wrong with you,” said Johnson.

But with more and more people of all backgrounds feeling less of a stigma about opening up, Joyce decided to do the same.

Detailing years of depression in a book she wrote.

The book is called Out of the Darkness of Depression and Into the Spiritual Light.

“For years, I hid. I hid behind a successful woman—a reporter in the community. I’ve been a host of the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival. Always smiling, always professional. And always behind that mask,” Johnson said.

July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Office of Minority Health says minorities often suffer more because of different factors, including lack ion access to quality mental health care services, discrimination, and overall lack of awareness about mental health.

And while Joyce isn’t a licensed therapist or counselor, she says dealing with depression for 30 years has made her an expert.

“Everybody has their trigger. So everybody needs to address what their triggers are. First of all, admit that you are depressed. Second, reach out for professional help. Get prepared because depression doesn’t care who you are, what you are doing, anything like that.” said Johnson.

Johnson says you can prepare by finding positive affirmations and things that can lift you when feeling down.

“Almost like when that hurricane is coming. You’ve got to get prepared before. So when it comes, you already have that avenue. You already have that strength.” said Johnson.

Johnson says she still suffers from depression, but her episodes are less severe and frequent.

She’s planning workshops to share what she’s learned with others in her community; she will share information on her Facebook.