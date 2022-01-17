MLK Day parades in St. Pete, Tampa to honor Dr. King's legacy

ST. PETE, Fla. — In St. Petersburg, thousands of people are ready to celebrate love, unity, and diversity of the holiday that remembers the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s annual parade was forced virtual last year, but this year, it’s making its return to the streets of St. Pete — the culmination of a weekend full of events honoring the life and legacy of MLK, Jr.

If you’d like to watch the parade, it starts at 11 a.m. Monday and proceeds down 1st Avenue South from 3rd Street to Tropicana Field.

The parade will feature more than 100 groups, dozens of floats, and ten bands from colleges and high schools all over.

“Having so many people together at one time and enjoying a wonderful parade— one of the biggest in the United States, it’s just fabulous,” said Anthony Hart, the organizer.

Mask wearing is encouraged at the parade when social distancing can’t be achieved.

Tampa has a big parade of its own. Its MLK Parade begins at 12 p.m. with a route in East Tampa from Cuscaden Park to Middleton High School.

The two mile route will feature floats, dancers, even the Florida A&M and Bethune Cookman University bands. WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil will serve as the parade’s grand marshal.

Organizers for the Tampa MLK Parade are also encouraging mask-wearing and social distancing.