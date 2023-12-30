Missing man sought in Pasco County

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 61-year-old man who was last seen on Dec. 29.

Luis Lopez, who was reported missing/endangered, is 5-feet, 10-inches tall, about 220 pounds, with brown eyes and is bald. Lopez was wearing black pants.

He was last seen on Dec. 29 around 7 a.m., in the Buchanan Drive area of Port Richey.

Anyone with information on Lopez's whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Office Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.

You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.