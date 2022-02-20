Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms. The palace said Sunday the 95-year-old British monarch, who has received three vaccine shots, will continue with light duties and follow all medical guidelines. An infectious disease expert said the queen would likely be given one of several antiviral drugs to treat COVID-19. Both her eldest son Prince Charles and her daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also recently contracted COVID-19. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the queen reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6. Top U.K. politicians, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, issued messages Sunday wishing the queen a speedy recovery.