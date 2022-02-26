Watch
GOP tests midterm message not focused on Trump grievances

Posted at 12:13 AM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 12:07:35-05

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Republican Party’s leading conservatives have spent several days in Florida focused on the issues they believe will help the GOP retake control of Congress this fall — and perhaps the White House soon thereafter. Former President Donald Trump and his chief grievances have gone largely unmentioned at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference. Instead, the top Republicans on the speaking program rallied for more parental control of schools, railed against any mention of systemic racism and rejected pandemic-related mandates. The unified message from more than a half-dozen top elected officials will be tested when Trump delivers the keynote address Saturday.

