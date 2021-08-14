Watch
7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Haiti; leader says lives lost

Matias Delacroix/AP
FILE - Homes stand densely packed in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Haiti President Killed
Posted at 9:17 AM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-14 12:02:38-04

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti —PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A 7.2 magnitude earthquake has struck Haiti. The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter of the quake on Saturday was 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince. Prime Minister Ariel Henry said on Twitter that the quake caused deaths and damage in various parts of the country. People in the capital felt the tremor and many rushed into the streets in fear, although there did not appear to be damage there. The impoverished country is vulnerable to earthquakes and hurricanes. The National Hurricane Center has forecasted that Tropical Storm Grace will reach Haiti late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. 

