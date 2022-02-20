Watch
NewsWorld

Actions

Pope hails health care workers as heroes for COVID service

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Gregorio Borgia/AP
Pope Francis delivers the Angelus noon prayer from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Vatican Pope
Posted at 11:49 AM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 11:49:47-05

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has hailed health care workers as heroes for their service every day, not just during the pandemic.  

The pontiff clapped his hands and invited the public in St. Peter's Square on Sunday to do the same in a a sign of “a great thank you” for doctors, nurses and volunteers who care for the sick.

Italy was marking Sunday as a national day to pay tribute to health care workers.

The national professional association of doctors counts 370 physicians who died of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

The pope said the coronavirus pandemic has made plain the “heroism” that characterizes health care personnel all the time. 

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!