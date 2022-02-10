Watch
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida high court refuses DeSantis request on redistricting

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
Desantis-ron-desantis-florida-governor.png
Posted at 3:57 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 15:57:17-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court is telling Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis it will not answer his question on whether a Black congressman’s district is unconstitutional.

The ruling Thursday comes as DeSantis interjects himself into the once-a-decade process of drawing new congressional maps, something highly unusual for a governor to do.

The House and Senate have considered maps that largely left Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson’s district intact, but DeSantis is pushing a map that would make his district lean Republican.

After submitting his map, DeSantis asked the Supreme Court if Lawson’s district is unconstitutional. The court said the issue was too complicated to simply grant an advisory opinion.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!