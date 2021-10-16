Watch
Muslims, Hindus protest amid communal violence in Bangladesh

Abdul Goni/AP
Riot police stand guard during a protest over an alleged insult to Islam, outside the country’s main Baitul Mukarram Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Thousands of Muslims protested in Bangladesh’s capital on Saturday for what they perceived as an image insulting Islam that had gone viral over social media. About 10,000 Muslims joined a peaceful protest under the banner of Islami Andolon Bangladesh as they took to the streets outside the country’s main Baitul Mukarram Mosque in downtown Dhaka. (AP Photo/Abdul Goni)
Bangladesh
Posted at 12:59 PM, Oct 16, 2021
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Protesters have erupted for the second day in Bangladesh’s capital, amid a wave of violence against local Hindus following a viral social media image perceived as insulting to the country’s Muslim majority.

Some 10,000 protesters — many of them carrying banners of Islamist political parties — took to the streets Saturday outside the main mosque of the capital, Dhaka, for the second day of demonstrations. The crowd chanted “Down with the enemies of the Islam” and “Hang the culprits”.

Photos showing a copy of the Quran —Islam’s holy book—at the feet of a statue in a Hindu temple in eastern Bangladesh triggered protests, as well as violence. Separately in the capital, about 1,000 Hindus protested the attacks on temples and the killing of two Hindu devotees.

