Germany hits goal in push for 30 million new vaccine shots

Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Posted at 12:28 PM, Dec 26, 2021
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany’s health minister says the government has reached its goal of 30 million additional immunizations against COVID-19 by year's end.

The renewed push aimed to re-energize Germany's vaccination campaign and counter a resurgence in COVID-19 infections. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said the 30-million mark was passed on Sunday, the dpa news agency reported.

The goal was set Nov. 18 to counter surging case numbers caused by the delta variant after the pace of immunizations had slowed since the summer. The goal took on more urgency after the highly contagious omicron variant was reported and began sweeping through Europe. 

