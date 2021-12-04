Watch
Hawaii mountains to see snow after rare blizzard warning

Tim Wright/AP
Snow covers the Mauna Kea Mountain on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2011, in Hilo, Hawaii. After a dusting of snow overnight, officials at the University of Hawaii's Mauna Kea Weather Center reported areas of patchy snow on the upper elevations of Mauna Kea. (AP Photo/Tim Wright)
Posted at 12:24 PM, Dec 04, 2021
HONOLULU (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for mountains on Hawaii’s Big Island, saying wind gusts of above 100 mph and 12 inches or more of snow were possible.

The warning in effect through Sunday morning for Big Island summits said “travel should be restricted to emergencies only” and those who must travel should have a winter survival kit.

Blizzard warnings for Hawaii are rare, but not unheard of. The Big Island has mountain peaks that reach nearly 14,000 feet. The threat of snow in Hawaii comes as places in the Rocky Mountains more used to white wintery weather are close to breaking records for days without snow. 

