Hawaii mountains to see snow after rare blizzard warning

HONOLULU (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for mountains on Hawaii’s Big Island, saying wind gusts of above 100 mph and 12 inches or more of snow were possible.

The warning in effect through Sunday morning for Big Island summits said “travel should be restricted to emergencies only” and those who must travel should have a winter survival kit.

Blizzard warnings for Hawaii are rare, but not unheard of. The Big Island has mountain peaks that reach nearly 14,000 feet. The threat of snow in Hawaii comes as places in the Rocky Mountains more used to white wintery weather are close to breaking records for days without snow.