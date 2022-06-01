Grand jury issues indictment in Buffalo supermarket attack

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A grand jury has returned an indictment against Payton Gendron, the 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting 10 people in a racist attack at a Buffalo supermarket. Gendron has been in custody since the May 14 shooting and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Erie County Court. The Erie County District Attorney's office says the charge or charges that were returned Wednesday will not be disclosed until his court appearance. Gendron had previously been charged with first-degree murder for the shooting, which also injured three people. He has pleaded not guilty. Gendron's attorney said he had not seen the indictment and could not comment.