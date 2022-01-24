Watch
Rams make it 3 of 3 for road teams, beat Brady's Bucs 30-27

The Los Angeles Rams made it 3 for 3 for road teams in the NFL’s divisional playoff round, setting up an all-NFC West conference championship game with San Francisco by edging defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay 30-27 Sunday.

They did so in spectacular fashion after a mammoth flop in which they blew a 27-3 second-half lead. Matthew Stafford hit unanimous All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp with a 44-yard pass in the final minute, then Matt Gay made a 30-yard field goal to win it. Yes, all three divisional-round games have been won on game-ending field goals. 

