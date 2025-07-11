Watson Clinic strives to be your home for quality medical care. Since 1941, we’ve worked to create a healthcare experience that’s completely centered around you - offering the area’s largest team of experts across a diverse range of specialties that serve all of your physical, emotional and behavioral care needs.
With Watson Clinic as your medical home, a primary care provider (PCP) will coordinate whatever care you need. If that involves a specialist from a different department at Watson Clinic, we’ll find the right one for you and the transition will be quick, efficient and hassle-free.
Mission Statement: The Clinic medical staff shall be dedicated to the provision of comprehensive medical services of the highest quality, at a reasonable cost, while constantly striving for excellence in the best interest of patient care. This shall be accomplished within the cooperative framework of a group practice.
Contact Information:
Watson Clinic
863-680-7000
Bartow Regional Medical Center
Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center
Orlando Health Watson Clinic Lakeland Highlands Hospital
South Florida Baptist Hospital
Watson Clinic Bartow Building A
Watson Clinic Bartow Building B
Watson Clinic Bella Vista Building
Watson Clinic Cancer & Research Center
Watson Clinic Center for Rehabilitative Medicine
Watson Clinic Center for Specialized Rehabilitation
Watson Clinic Dermatology at Sun City Center
Watson Clinic Dermatology at Zephyrhills
Watson Clinic North Pediatrics
Watson Clinic Orthopaedics at Winter Haven (NOW OPEN!)
Watson Clinic Urgent Care Main
Watson Clinic Urgent Care South
Watson Clinic XpressCare Highlands
