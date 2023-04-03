Watch Now
Marketplace

Actions

Sage Dental

Sage for Site.jpg
Sage Dental
Sage for Site.jpg
Posted at 2:36 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 14:36:38-04

Sage Dental has taken a modern, family-friendly approach to dentistry with one thing in mind – you. From pediatric dentistry and orthodontics to teeth cleanings and oral surgery, they're developing the latest clinical technology to provide you and your family with the best dental care all in one place.

They have more than 80 offices across Georgia and Florida, with many right here in Tampa Bay!

Sage Dental accepts most insurance, but they also have the SageCare+ Discount Dental Plan. With it, you can save up to 65% on general, specialty, and cosmetic dental care. It's perfect for patients without dental insurance who are looking to save on everyday dental care.

For more information, visit MySageDental.com or call (813) 945-7347.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.