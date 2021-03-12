HomePros: May Electric Solar

We strive to provide Florida homeowners with the service and quality they both expect and deserve while helping them cut their energy costs and increase their home value and lower impact on our natural resources.

We have worked hard to achieve our success, and we will continue to build on our way of ethics and standards which have been paramount for our team to achieve the level of recognition we have obtained

We have been in solar energy since 2009 before solar was a “hot spot” in Florida.

Back then solar was more expensive and less efficient, however, we believed in the technology, so we led the way as a pioneer in Florida’s solar industry. Although we are a general electrical contractor, we choose to focus on solar PV because its something we believe in and are passionate about.



