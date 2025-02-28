HomePros: La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Watch Now
Furnish Your Home with Comfort & Style
La-Z-Boy West Florida
Furnish Your Home with Comfort & Style – La-Z-Boy of West Florida

Furnishing your home can feel overwhelming—so many choices, so many styles, and the fear of making the wrong decision. But with La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries of West Florida, you don’t have to figure it out alone.

As the Tampa Bay Home Pros sponsor for Interior Design & Furniture, La-Z-Boy is offering homeowners a Complimentary Interior Design Service to help you create a space that’s both stylish and functional. Whether you’re refreshing a single room or planning a complete home makeover, their expert designers will guide you every step of the way—at no cost to you.

How It Works:

  1. Meet with a Designer – In-store, in-home, or virtually.
  2. Get a Custom Design Plan – Tailored to your style, space, and budget.
  3. See Your Vision Come to Life – With professional recommendations and curated furniture selections.

Visit https://www.lzbflorida.com/design-quiz.html to schedule your FREE design consultation and take the first step toward your dream space.

