HomePros: JB Factory Flooring

JB Factory Flooring first opened in Canada in 1968, expanded to Seattle, Washington in 1980 and then opened in Florida in January, 2002. For over 45 years, JB Factory Flooring has built a solid reputation for exemplary service, outstanding quality and remarkable pricing. J.B. Factory Flooring is more than just a flooring store. They are experts trained in flooring and design to help find the perfect floor for the way you live.

JB Factory Flooring has several huge showrooms, each with large in-stock inventory.



3100 22nd Ave N

Saint Petersburg, FL 33713

Call Today: (727) 322-5757



https://www.jbfactoryflooring.com/

