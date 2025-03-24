Watch Now
Generator Supercenter of Tampa Bay Is Proud to Hire America’s Heroes

Your Next Mission Starts Here

At Generator Supercenter of Tampa Bay, we know the value of hard work, loyalty, and showing up when it matters most. That’s why we’re proud to support Operation Honoring Heroes—and why we make it a priority to hire veterans who are transitioning into civilian life.

We believe the same qualities that made you great in uniform—discipline, leadership, problem-solving, and a never-quit attitude—make you a perfect fit for our team.

Why Veterans Feel at Home Here:

  • You’re part of a team that’s got your back.
  • Your work matters—we help families and businesses stay safe when the power goes out.
  • We offer training and real opportunities to grow.
  • You’re respected—for your service and for who you are.

Whether you worked on engines, managed logistics, or led a squad, there’s a place for you here. We’re not just offering jobs—we’re building careers with purpose and pride.
Ready to start your next chapter?

We’d be honored to have you on our team.

👉 See Open Positions and Apply Here

