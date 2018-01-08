A Texas hospital is turning away non-flu patients because the flu is rampant there

11 people there killed by virus so far this season

11:30 AM, Jan 8, 2018

A hospital in Texas is turning away non-emergency patients because of the influx of flu patients there.

Methodist Dallas Medical Center is still taking trauma patients, but says it is following the law in diverting the non-flu patients to other area hospitals. 

The Dallas hospital released this statement:

“Consistent with federal and state laws, Methodist Dallas Medical Center is currently re-routing non-emergency patients due to high volumes of patients with flu-like symptoms. This measure is so we can still take care of emergency patients such as trauma, stroke, and those transferred by ambulance. We take this very seriously because we want to be able to treat anyone in need anytime.
During the period while Methodist Dallas is re-routing patients, we encourage anyone having non-emergent symptoms to seek care at an urgent care facility or through their primary care physician.”

There have been at least 11 deaths because of the flu in that county this season, NBC reports.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 46 states have a flu outbreak right now.

