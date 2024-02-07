Florida State Elks Association

Here in Florida, the over 50,000 men and women of the Elks in nearly 100 Lodges from the panhandle to the Keys are enjoying the camaraderie, compassion, community outreach, and support that are all part of being an Elk.

Although you may already be aware of the social benefits of our great fraternal organization, you may not know that each Lodge has its own unique amenities. Florida Elks enjoy indoor and outdoor sports activities, entertainment, parties, dances, dining, and much more.

More importantly, Florida Elks take great pride in giving back to our communities. Nationally, each year, the nearly one million Elks working together with the Elks National Foundation provide over $80 million for charitable programs such as the Hoop Shoot competition, scholarships, drug awareness in our schools, and assistance for veterans of all wars.

Florida Elks | Morning Blend

In Florida alone, Elks provide millions of dollars in assistance to the neediest among us:



The Army of Hope provides assistance to veterans and military families

The Elks Children’s Therapy Program brings mobile, in-home therapy services to children across the state

The 400-acre Elks Youth Camp in Umatilla builds character while simultaneously inspiring Florida’s youth by teaching respect and responsibility

If you are looking for something meaningful that truly makes a difference in your local community and the lives of others, and if you and your spouse want to meet new and interesting people who share your values and commitments to our country, then you’ve found it.

