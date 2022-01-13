Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Are Engaged

There are wedding bells in the future for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. The couple, who have been dating since March 2020, just announced that they are going to tie the knot.

In an Instagram post that has been viewed over 18 million times and counting, Megan Fox posted a video of Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) getting on bended knee to propose. The beautiful engagement video also included a caption.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” the 35-year-old actor’s caption begins. “We asked for magic.”

“We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time,” it continues.

“Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

Fox’s caption went on to say that after a year and a half, “having walked through hell together,” and laughing often, the 31-year-old musician asked her to marry him, and she said yes. But the caption has one more line that has people talking:

“…and then we drank each other’s blood.”

While many fans are horrified at the thought of drinking blood, it is par for the course for this extreme couple. Last year, Machine Gun Kelly shared that he has a necklace that contains a vial of Megan Fox’s blood, saying in an interview with Ellen Degeneres, “Some people give a handkerchief to their partner. She gave me her DNA.”

After popping the question to his future bride, Machine Gun Kelly posted a video of the eye-catching diamond-and-emerald ring (estimated to be worth about $400,000). He also shared this touching caption about why he chose to have two different stones in the ring:

“i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

Wow! Best wishes to the happy couple!

