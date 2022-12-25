Local woman turns 105 years old on Christmas Eve; she shares her secret to longevity

HUDSON, Fla. — It’s not every day that you turn 105 years old. That’s why this Christmas Eve is extra special for Dora Starbird.

Dora was escorted in a golf car to her very own party. Waiting inside were family and friends she’s met along the way. Originally from Maine, she’s lived in 7 Oaks Travel Park in Hudson for 35 years, enough time to have a big impact on the community. “She loves everybody and everybody loves her. That makes it easy,” said Francine Daniels, a friend of Dora’s.

I asked Dora what it meant to her to turn 105 years old. She jokingly replied, “It means you’re getting old!”

This is her second time receiving the Smucker’s Jam Award with her photo plaster right on the side of the bottle. Being over 100 years old is one of the qualifications for this award.

I also heard through the grapevine that she may like ATVing. So, I had to ask her if that was true. She said she does, in fact!

If you ask her what’s her secret to longevity in life, well, the answer’s pretty simple, “One thing is keeping busy,” said Dora. Even her daughter, Sharon Smith, can attest to how active Dora is. “Every day, she would walk her two miles around the park and everybody says, ‘There goes Dora! If Dora can go out and walk, I should be able to go out and walk.’ And, so, that kind of inspired other people to get out there,” said Smith.