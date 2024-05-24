Local teenage artist will showcase his work at the Uptown Music & Arts Festival

TAMPA, Fla. — The annual Uptown Music and Arts Festival will take place this Saturday at Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be jazz musicians performing and artwork on display. One of the artists who’ll be showcasing their work is only 17 years old.

“So, I got into art about two years ago,” said Edwin Rodriguez, a 17-year-old art student in the University Area CDC Prodigy program. The program allows students to take visual and performing arts classes. “I wanted to do something after school,” said Edwin. “And I’ve always had a thing for art just as a hobby.”

As you can see, Edwin has quite the talent. A keen eye for lively colors up against a backdrop that tells a cultural story. “I’m an immigrant. So, I like to make it known,” he said. “And the style is clearly connected to Caribbean and jazz.”

Edwin moved to Florida from Venezuela six years ago, and he said he’s gotten a lot of inspiration from his mentor Junior Polo, a Haitian immigrant.

“He has shown me how to blend the colors. He has inspired me to do these types of styles,” he said.

“This is Edwin’s first drawing,” said Junior Polo as he showed me one of Edwin’s pieces. “Now, if you compare his work right now and this drawing, it’s something totally different.”

Edwin’s work has gotten so good that it even caught the eye of the executive director and CEO of University Area CDC.

"I just fell in love with one of the pieces, and I asked him if it was for sale and he was kind of perplexed with the question. And he said, ‘Well, I’ve never sold any of my artwork. I don’t know if I can,’" said Sarah Combs.

So, Edwin asked his instructor if he could sell it, and he said it was fine. “So, I came back and he made an offer. I accepted and, so, I was able to be the first person to purchase this beautiful work of art that sits behind me.”

“Not only was I excited, but I was also grateful that I can give it to someone who is involved in the community and had a connection with the painting,” said Edwin about Combs.

This Saturday, Edwin will be showcasing his work at the Uptown Music & Arts Festival, and he said he’s ready for the big day. “I feel excited. I’m not afraid or scared at all. I just want people to see my art and to see the message behind it,” said Edwin.