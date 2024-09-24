LIST: Tropical Storm Helene school closures

Ahead of Tropical Storm Helene, Tampa Bay area officials announced that schools would be closing due to growing concerns about the storm.

Below is the most up-to-date information about school closures.

DeSoto County

No cancellations announced

Highlands County

No cancellations announced

Hillsborough County

All Hillsborough County Schools will be closed Wednesday, September 25 through Thursday, September 26. A decision for Friday, September 27, will be made later.

Pinellas County

All Pinellas County Schools and offices will be closed on Wednesday, September 25 through Thursday, September 26.

All sports and school activities scheduled for Wednesday, September 25, through Thursday, September 26, are canceled. Sports and activities scheduled for Tuesday, September 24, will occur as scheduled, but activities at sites designated as shelters might be altered.

Polk County

No cancellations announced

Pasco County

No cancellations announced

Manatee County

No cancellations announced

Hernando County

All schools and district offices will be closed Wednesday, September 25 and Thursday, September 26.

All after-school activities, events, Boys and Girls Club and The Y will be canceled.

Citrus County

All Citrus County schools will be closed on Thursday, September 26, and Friday, September 27. Schools will have their originally scheduled half-day on Wednesday, September 25.

Sarasota County

All public schools will be closed on Wednesday, September 25, through Friday, September 27.

Hardee County

No cancellations announced

Universities and Colleges

No cancellations announced

