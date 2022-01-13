You may have noticed people on your social media sharing images of a grid made up of green, yellow and gray blocks. If you're confused, you're not alone.

It looks something like the Tweet below from ABC Action News reporter Heather Leigh. It's all from a game called Wordle.

Wordle 207 5/6

This one was hard!

⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛

⬛🟨🟨⬛⬛

🟨⬛⬛⬛🟩

⬛🟩⬛🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — HeatherLeighWFTS (@HLeighWFTS) January 12, 2022

Wordle is sweeping the internet, but what is it and how does it work?

It's a free word game where the aim is to guess a five-letter word in six tries or less. After each guess, the tiles change colors.

Green means it's the right letter and it's in the right spot. Yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot. Gray means the letter is not in the word in any spot.

Screenshot/Wordle

The game was created by software engineer Josh Wardle as a gift for his partner who loves guessing games

There's no app, just a website with no ads and you don't have to enter your email.

Wardle told NPR, "the rejection of some of those things has actually attracted people to the game because it feels quite innocent and it just wants you to have fun with it."

