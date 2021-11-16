Today in Entertainment History: 20 years since first Harry Potter movie premiere

On Nov. 16, 1956, Elvis Presley's film debut, "Love Me Tender," opened in New York.

In 1959, the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical "The Sound of Music" opened on Broadway, starring Mary Martin as Maria von Trapp.

In 1960, actor Clark Gable died of a heart attack at age 59. He had just finished shooting the movie "The Misfits" with Marilyn Monroe.

Also in 1960, Patsy Cline recorded the song "I Fall To Pieces" in Nashville. She also recorded the songs "Shoes" and "Lovin' In Vain" during that same session.

In 1973, David Bowie's first TV special, "1980 Floor Show," aired on NBC.

In 1987, actor Lisa Bonet (boh-NAY') married musician Lenny Kravitz in Las Vegas. They separated in 1990, and they divorced in 1993.

In 1988, Stan Love, former Beach Boys manager and brother of singer Mike Love, was sentenced to five years' probation for embezzling more than $900,000 from the group.

In 2001, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" opened nationwide. It brought in a record $90 million its first weekend.

In 2008, the final episode of "Total Request Live" aired on MTV. The show was revived in 2017.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Clu Gulager (film's "The Last Picture Show," TV's "The Virginian") is 93. Actor Joanna Pettet ("Knots Landing") is 79. Actor Steve Railsback is 76. Actor David Leisure ("Empty Nest") is 71. Actor Miguel Sandoval ("Medium") is 70. Actor Marg Helgenberger ("CSI") is 63. Drummer Mani of Stone Roses is 59. Country singer-guitarist Keith Burns of Trick Pony is 58. Jazz singer Diana Krall is 57. Actor Harry Lennix ("The Blacklist") is 57. Guitarist Dave Kushner of Velvet Revolver is 55. Actor Lisa Bonet (boh-NAY') is 54. Actor Tammy Lauren ("Wanda at Large," "Martial Law") is 53. Singer Bryan Abrams of Color Me Badd is 52. Actor Martha Plimpton is 51. Actor Missi Pyle ("Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay") is 49. Actor Maggie Gyllenhaal (JIL'-en-hal) is 44. Singer Trevor Penick (O-Town) is 42. Actor Kimberley J. Brown ("Halloweentown") is 37. Singer Siva Kaneswaran (KAYNS'-war-ehn) of The Wanted is 33. Comedian Pete Davidson ("Saturday Night Live") is 28. Actor Casey Moss ("Days of Our Lives") is 28. Actor Noah Gray-Cabey ("Heroes," "My Wife and Kids") is 26.