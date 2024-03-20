Watch Now
Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | March 22-24

Tampa Pride, Disney on Ice and free things to do
Posted at 8:31 AM, Mar 20, 2024
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 22-24), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (3/22)

Scenes on the Green at Coachman Park

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 300 Cleveland Street, Clearwater
Cost: Free
Info: For this movie night under the stars, be sure to bring blankets, low-lying lawn chairs and friends. This month's selection is Space Jam.

Things to do this Saturday (3/23)

Tampa Pride Festival

When: 10:45 a.m.
Where: 7th Avenue, Ybor City
Cost: Free
Info: Tampa's annual Pride celebration will feature the Tampa Bay Pride Band and guest speakers, followed by featured entertainment.

Silent Sky at the Richey Suncoast Theatre

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 6237 Grand Boulevard, New Port Richey
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: This special production will welcome an ASL interpreter to make the play, which highlights women astronomers who make scientific discoveries, more accessible for all.

$65,000 International Grand Prix

When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: 31625 Clay Gully Road, Myakka City
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Olympic equestrians face off for $65,000 at TerraNova Equestrian Center.

Turnover at The Orpheum

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 14802 N. Nebraska Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $25
Info: The Virginia-based rock band is bringing their tour to Tampa with special guests MSPAINT and Drook.

Things to do this Sunday (3/24)

Easter Egg Hunt & Family Fun Fest

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 11083 104th Street, Largo
Cost: Free
Info: Bring the family out to hunt eggs, create crafts and meet the Easter Bunny.

Multiday events

Disney on Ice: Frozen and Encanto

When: Multiple showtimes all weekend, starting Friday at 3 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: This production features ice skating and aerial acrobatics to celebrate the two Disney films.

Dunedin Food Tour

When: All weekend starting at 1 p.m.
Where: 941 Huntley Avenue, Dunedin
Cost: $98
Info: A guided walking tour that will take you through Dunedin's favorite local eateries and breweries.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in concert

When: 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday
Where: The Straz at 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the sixth installation of the popular film series accompanied by a live orchestra.

