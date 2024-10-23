Things to do in Tampa Bay this Halloween | October 31

If you're looking for something fun (and spooky) to do on Halloween, there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Halloween (10/31)

When: 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Where: 1913 North Nebraska Avenue, Tampa

Cost: $32-$59

Info: At this candlelit concert, the Listeso String Quartet will perform Halloween-themed hits such as "Thriller" and the "Stranger Things" theme song.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover

Cost: $9

Info: The 31st marks the first day of the fair, with fun rides, food and more.

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater

Cost: $31.95

Info: Trick-or-treat stations will be around the aquarium while guests enjoy aqua lanterns and a costume contest.

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: 905 N Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Clearwater

Cost: Free

Info: Watch the cult classic "Beetlejuice," create themed bracelets and participate in fun photo opportunities.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: Watch the horror movie that started the famous franchise at Tampa Theatre.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 1227 12th Street West, Bradenton

Cost: Free

Info: Bring the family for a night of trick-or-treating, candy and costumes.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 2606 Fairfield Ave S, St. Petersburg

Cost: $43

Info: This immersive play will showcase weird and wacky tales that make St. Pete one of a kind.

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: 101 W Venice Ave, #23, Venice

Cost: Free

Info: Show off your costume while trick-or-treating at local businesses in Venice.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa

Cost: $30

Info: "Gorey Stories" is a performance made up of stories, poems and limericks from the late, great Edward Gorey.