Things to do in Tampa Bay this Halloween | October 31

Spookquarium, trick-or-treating and free things to do
Dressed-up as a pirate Vance VomBaur leaves the doorstep of a house while trick-or-treating in a Laramie, Wyo. neighborhood Wednesday October 31, 2007. (AP Photo/Laramie Boomerang, Andy Carpenean)
If you're looking for something fun (and spooky) to do on Halloween, there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Halloween (10/31)

Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics

When: 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Where: 1913 North Nebraska Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $32-$59
Info: At this candlelit concert, the Listeso String Quartet will perform Halloween-themed hits such as "Thriller" and the "Stranger Things" theme song.

Hillsborough County Fair

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover
Cost: $9
Info: The 31st marks the first day of the fair, with fun rides, food and more.

Halloween Spookquarium

When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater
Cost: $31.95
Info: Trick-or-treat stations will be around the aquarium while guests enjoy aqua lanterns and a costume contest.

Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice!

When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: 905 N Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Clearwater
Cost: Free
Info: Watch the cult classic "Beetlejuice," create themed bracelets and participate in fun photo opportunities.

"Halloween" at Tampa Theatre

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Watch the horror movie that started the famous franchise at Tampa Theatre.

Trick-or-Treat in the Village of the Arts

When: 6 p.m.
Where: 1227 12th Street West, Bradenton
Cost: Free
Info: Bring the family for a night of trick-or-treating, candy and costumes.

Weird in St. Pete

When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2606 Fairfield Ave S, St. Petersburg
Cost: $43
Info: This immersive play will showcase weird and wacky tales that make St. Pete one of a kind.

2024 Halloween Strut

When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: 101 W Venice Ave, #23, Venice
Cost: Free
Info: Show off your costume while trick-or-treating at local businesses in Venice.

"Gorey Stories" at the Straz

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa
Cost: $30
Info: "Gorey Stories" is a performance made up of stories, poems and limericks from the late, great Edward Gorey.

