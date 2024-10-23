Things to do in Tampa Bay this Halloween | October 31

If you're looking for something fun (and spooky) to do on Halloween, there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Halloween (10/31)
Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics
When: 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Where: 1913 North Nebraska Avenue, Tampa
Cost: $32-$59
Info: At this candlelit concert, the Listeso String Quartet will perform Halloween-themed hits such as "Thriller" and the "Stranger Things" theme song.
Hillsborough County Fair
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover
Cost: $9
Info: The 31st marks the first day of the fair, with fun rides, food and more.
Halloween Spookquarium
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater
Cost: $31.95
Info: Trick-or-treat stations will be around the aquarium while guests enjoy aqua lanterns and a costume contest.
Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice!
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: 905 N Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Clearwater
Cost: Free
Info: Watch the cult classic "Beetlejuice," create themed bracelets and participate in fun photo opportunities.
"Halloween" at Tampa Theatre
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Watch the horror movie that started the famous franchise at Tampa Theatre.
Trick-or-Treat in the Village of the Arts
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 1227 12th Street West, Bradenton
Cost: Free
Info: Bring the family for a night of trick-or-treating, candy and costumes.
Weird in St. Pete
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2606 Fairfield Ave S, St. Petersburg
Cost: $43
Info: This immersive play will showcase weird and wacky tales that make St. Pete one of a kind.
2024 Halloween Strut
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: 101 W Venice Ave, #23, Venice
Cost: Free
Info: Show off your costume while trick-or-treating at local businesses in Venice.
"Gorey Stories" at the Straz
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa
Cost: $30
Info: "Gorey Stories" is a performance made up of stories, poems and limericks from the late, great Edward Gorey.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.