Daly Discoveries: Shaded parks across Tampa Bay to help beat the heat

TAMPA BAY, Fla — On the latest Daly Discoveries, ABC Action News reporter Sean Daly found some of the best shaded parks across Tampa Bay for some cool (and free) family fun this summer.

Hillsborough County

All Abilities Playground- New Tampa

Carrollwood Village Park

Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park

New Tampa Community Park

Pinellas County

Wall Springs Park- Palm Harbor

Largo Central Park

Playworld at Highlands Recreation Center- Indoors!

Dunedin Community Center Playground

Weaver Park- Dunedin

Gulfport Beach Playground

Pasco County

Sims Park- Downtown New Port Richey

Polk County

Bonnet Springs Park

Horney Park- Lakeland

Carter Road Park - Lakeland

Downtown Auburndale City Park

Sarasota County

Bay Street Park

Bayfront Park Playground

Buchan Airport Community Park

The Canopy Zone at Robinson Preserve (not covered- but shaded with trees in parts)

Manatee County

Kiwanis Accessible Playground

Trailhead Park Playground

