Daly Discoveries: Shaded parks across Tampa Bay to help beat the heat

TAMPA BAY, Fla — On the latest Daly Discoveries, ABC Action News reporter Sean Daly found some of the best shaded parks across Tampa Bay for some cool (and free) family fun this summer.
Hillsborough County
All Abilities Playground- New Tampa
Carrollwood Village Park
Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park
New Tampa Community Park
Pinellas County
Wall Springs Park- Palm Harbor
Largo Central Park
Playworld at Highlands Recreation Center- Indoors!
Dunedin Community Center Playground
Weaver Park- Dunedin
Gulfport Beach Playground
Pasco County
Sims Park- Downtown New Port Richey
Polk County
Bonnet Springs Park
Horney Park- Lakeland
Carter Road Park - Lakeland
Downtown Auburndale City Park
Sarasota County
Bay Street Park
Bayfront Park Playground
Buchan Airport Community Park
The Canopy Zone at Robinson Preserve (not covered- but shaded with trees in parts)
Manatee County
Kiwanis Accessible Playground
Trailhead Park Playground