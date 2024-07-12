Daly Discoveries

Crushin' on Cookies

Located in Downtown Plant City and was started by Kelsie Creamer during the Pandemic. You can find every kind of sweet treat you desire here.

Address: 107 N Palmer St, Plant City, FL 33563

Hours: Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

CLOSED SUNDAY-TUESDAY

Metals and Nature

Metals and Nature has been family owned and operated in Plant City since 1985. Customize beautiful designs, relax in the garden, or get married on their serene property.

Address: 1501 W State Road 60 Plant City, FL

Hours: Thursday- Sunday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Heros Downtown Subs and Salads

Family owned and operated, Heros Downtown Subs and Salads is located in downtown New Port Richey. Known for their delicious subs and giving back to our first responders, they now feature a Vegan sub.

Address: 5649 Main Street, New Port Richey, Florida

Hours: Monday- Thursday- 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Friday-Saturday- 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Sunday- Closed

