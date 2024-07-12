Watch Now
LifestyleThings To Do

Actions

Daly Discoveries

Daly Discoveries
WFTS
Daly Discoveries
Posted at 4:48 PM, Jul 12, 2024

Crushin' on Cookies
Located in Downtown Plant City and was started by Kelsie Creamer during the Pandemic. You can find every kind of sweet treat you desire here.

Address: 107 N Palmer St, Plant City, FL 33563

Hours: Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

CLOSED SUNDAY-TUESDAY

Metals and Nature
Metals and Nature has been family owned and operated in Plant City since 1985. Customize beautiful designs, relax in the garden, or get married on their serene property.

Address: 1501 W State Road 60 Plant City, FL

Hours: Thursday- Sunday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Heros Downtown Subs and Salads
Family owned and operated, Heros Downtown Subs and Salads is located in downtown New Port Richey. Known for their delicious subs and giving back to our first responders, they now feature a Vegan sub.

Address: 5649 Main Street, New Port Richey, Florida

Hours: Monday- Thursday- 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Friday-Saturday- 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Sunday- Closed

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.