Texas bar: Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' will be skipped before December 1

Mariah Carey's top holiday hit, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is a favorite among Christmas lovers. But, one bar in Texas is vowing to not play the song at all until December 1 and even then, it will only be allowed to play one time per night.

A tweet showed the note hung up at the bar and it even caught the attention of Carey herself.

The note said, "Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You will be skipped if played before Dec 1. After Dec 1 the song is only allowed one time a night."

The debate rages every year — when is it too early to play Christmas music?

Some people have a hard rule that it can't happen until after Thanksgiving. While others are blasting "Jingle Bells" and decorating their tree the morning after Halloween.

According to Spotify, most listeners start playing Christmas music toward the end of November. The streaming giant made the chart below in 2018 and it shows that not all countries wait until after Halloween.

According to Spotify, Filipinos break out their holiday playlists as early as September.

Carey's holiday tune is the number one Christmas hit, according to Billboard's Hot 100.