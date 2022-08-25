Where's Jubes is a new Aussie brewpub in Downtown St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Travel to a land down under at Where's Jubes! This new Australian brewpub is bringing "Cheers" vibes to Downtown St. Pete.

Owner Josh Cameron (also known as "Jubes") moved to St. Pete from New South Wales, Australia in 2013. Where's Jubes is Cameron's third bar in St. Pete; he also owns The Oyster Bar and Crafty Squirrel on Central Avenue.

Where's Jubes is opening in 3 phases. They're currently in Phase One, which is opening with craft beer from local breweries (like Green Bench, Cigar City and Coppertail) and craft cocktails. The cocktail menu features Aussie-inspired drinks, including an espresso martini called a Zip Zip.

Phase Two is a formal grand opening introducing the Aussie-inspired beers brewed by Cameron once licensing is complete, hopefully by the end of the year. They have already decided on the eight beers they'll launch with, and all of them are named after unique towns back in Australia, like the Crackenback Wheat or the Bong Bong Hazy IPA. Cameron plans to make beers that are refreshing and crisp, which will be perfect to drink in the Florida heat.

Phase Three will introduce food service, featuring some Australian bites like meat pies and sausage rolls.

Where's Jubes is located on the corner of Third Street and Central Avenue in Downtown St. Pete, where The Lucky Dill used to be. They offer both indoor and outdoor seating, and once they start brewing their own beer, they plan to introduce keg parties for group events like bachelor and birthday parties where people can serve themselves from a their own kegertator.