What's happening on Labor Day weekend in Tampa Bay? | September 3-6

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this Labor Day weekend (September 3-6), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Friday, September 3
Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays
When: 7:10 pm
Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg
Cost: $20
Info: The Tampa Bay Rays will be hosting the Minnesota Twins for a weekend series at Tropicana Field. First pitch is Friday at 7:10 p.m.
Pride Night: Oakland Roots SC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Al Lang Stadium at 230 1st Street SE, St. Petersburg
Cost: $15
Info: The Tampa Bay Rowdies will take on Oakland Roots SC at home for a Friday night matchup at 7:30 p.m.
When: Sep. 3 - Oct. 31
Where: Universal Studios Orlando at 6000 Universal Boulevard, Orlando
Cost: $70.99
Info: Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights, now in its 30th year, brings together terrifying haunted houses, sinister scare zones, outrageous live entertainment and some of the park’s most exhilarating attractions. Jack the Clown will be back as well, lunging from the shadows where you least expect.
Saturday, September 4
Thomas Rhett: The Center Point Road Tour
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Cost: $54.25 lawn seats
Info: Country music artist Thomas Rhett is coming to Tampa! He will be performing The Center Point Road Tour at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 4
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Jannus Live, St. Pete
Cost: $26.50
Info: Anberlin will be performing this weekend at Jannus Live! This American alternative rock band was formed in Winter Haven in 2002.
Monday, September 5
When: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: Fairgrounds St. Pete at
Cost: Adults $27, $22 Kids (4-12)
Info: Fairgrounds St. Pete invites you to escape reality and explore our interactive story-driven installation and engage in a world of art, play and joy! This artist-made environment is a choose-your-own-adventure art and technology experience with multiple ways for you to participate in the narrative celebrating weird, wacky, wonderful Florida.
