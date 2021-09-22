What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | September 23-26

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (September 23-26), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Thursday, September 23

Hillsborough County Fair

When: September 23-October 3

Where: Hillsborough County Fairgrounds at 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover

Cost: $10 for adults | $7 students K-12

Info: The Hillsborough County Fair is back with more food, rides, and entertainment this year! Check out the Family Thrill Circus and Firefighter Show, plus all the funnel cake and elephant ears you can eat. Parking is free and you can find the full fair schedule here.

Friday, September 24

Maroon 5

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Midflorida Credit Union Ampitheatre at 4802 U.S. Hwy 301 N, Tampa

Cost: $39.50+

Info: Maroon 5 is stopping in Tampa for their 2021 tour with Hot Girl Bummer singer, Blackbear. The Event Organizer is requiring Health Checks to attend this event—attendees must have received a negative COVID-19 test within 48-hours of the event, OR be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Masks will also be encouraged. To learn more about Health Checks, click here.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Miami Marlins

When: 7:10 p.m.

Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg

Cost: $18+

Info: Watch the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Miami Marlins at Tropicana Field! Following games in the series are Saturday at 6:10 p.m. and Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Saturday, September 25

Raprager Family Farms Fall Pumpkin Festival

When: September 25-October 30 (Fridays-Sundays only)

Where: 16907 Boy Scout Road, Odessa

Cost: $12.50 (2 years old and under are FREE)

Info: It's Raprager Family Farms' 2nd annual Fall Pumpkin Festival! There are more activities than ever and many improvements. In addition to the standard attractions (hayrides, hay chute slide, 80' bounce pillow, petting zoo, kids fort, corn pit, gem mining ($), face painting ($), pony rides ($)) there will be numerous holiday attractions, including a huge variety of pumpkins and gourds, a 5,000 sq-ft haunted barn and cemetery, a mini crop maze, a children's haunted house (1,100 sq-ft inflatable), tons of vendors, holiday country decor, live entertainment and so much more. The festival kicks off at 9 a.m.

Dunedin Bike Tours

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Tukro Coffee Shop at 472 Wood St, Dunedin

Cost: $50 ($35 if you bring your own bike)

Info: Explore beautiful Dunedin on a guided bike tour! You can visit various cultural and historical sites around town like Downtown Dunedin, Mosaic House of Dunedin, Hammock Park, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), and the Fenway Hotel. The journey is 3 hours and 7.5-miles long at a leisurely pace. Tours take place every Saturday and Sunday.

Piertoberfest

When: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: St. Pete Pier at 800 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: $10 for early bird tickets ($20 at the door)

Info: The Inaugural Piertoberfest kicks off this weekend! Enjoy authentic German beer, food, entertainment, and outrageous Bavarian games. General admission includes re-entry privileges, and an upgrade to VIP for $75 ($110 at the door) comes with a collectible Stein, access to VIP area with shade and lounge seating, 4 drink tickets (1 pint each), and light snacks served within the VIP Experience area. The event takes place at Spa Beach Park at the pier.

