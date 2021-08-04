Take a journey around town with Dunedin Bike Tours

DUNEDIN, Fla.—Explore beautiful Dunedin on a guided bike tour! You can visit various cultural and historical sights around town while you get some fresh air and enjoy an eventful ride with your friends.

Dunedin Bike Tours got started in January 2020.

"I really started the tour because friends were coming into town, and I was actually putting them in the car and taking them around town," said Russ Hilton, owner of Dunedin Bike Tours. "But when I started researching...I couldn't find anybody doing a bike tour—or even a real tour around Dunedin—so I created my own."

Guided tours take place on Saturdays and Sundays for people ages 13 and up. The tour includes a bike, helmet, bottle of water, a swag bag full of $25 worth of local goodies and coupons, and stops at the following locations:



The bike tour is 3 hours and 7.5-miles long and costs $50 per person (or $35 if you bring your own bike). For anyone worried about their stamina biking that long, Hilton assures the tour is set at a leisurely pace.

"You do not have to be in shape, this is actually a very easy tour," said Hilton. "All our bikes are beach cruisers, so it's very flat...all you've got to do is just cruise along."

Dunedin Bike Tours also offers a 2-hour Tarpon Springs bike tour and later this year they'll start a haunted bike tour, all of which can be booked online.

