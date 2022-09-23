What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | September 23-25

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (September 23-25), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, September 23

Avenue Q at The Straz

When: Now - October 2

Where: Jaeb Theater at The Straz Center, Tampa

Cost: $20.50

Info: The laugh-out-loud musical – featuring actors and puppets – tells the story of a recent college grad named Princeton, who moves into a shabby New York apartment on Avenue Q. He soon discovers that, although the residents seem nice, it’s clear that this is not your ordinary neighborhood, which is a racy, adults-only cross between South Park and Sesame Street.

Saturday, September 24

Pride on the River

When: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.Pride on the River

Where: Downtown Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Pride on the River kicks off this weekend in downtown Tampa! The Diversity Boat Parade will be taking over the Hillsborough River on Saturday starting at 4 p.m. The parade begins in the Garrison Channel between Mariott Water Street and Harbour Island. If you’re not on a boat, enjoy the Riverside Festival on the pier of Armature Works. Enjoy an afternoon of music, performances, tasty food and drinks, family fun, and a beautiful fireworks show to end the night.

Cocktails on the Court

When: 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club

Cost: $100 pre-sale tickets | $175 for two

Info: Join the Museum of History’s Vintage Florida Celebration at the St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club September 24th! Enjoy a 50s-themed night under the stars with shuffleboard, unlimited Florida cuisine and cocktails, and live entertainment, all supporting the Museum of History.

The World's Largest & Oldest Shuffleboard Club is in St. Petersburg, Florida

Lizzo at Amalie Arena

When: 8 P.M.

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $39.50

Info: Big concert this weekend! 3-time Grammy Award Winning singer, songwriter, and rapper LIZZO will be in town….performing at Amalie Arena Saturday night at 8 p.m. LIZZO will take the stage with special guest Saucy Santana. Tickets start at $39.50.

Sunday, September 25

Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: 4:25 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $200

Info: Go Bucs! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. Tickets start at $200.

David Spade

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. | Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Tampa Theatre, Downtown Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $45

Info: Legendary comedian David Spade will be making Tampa Theatre’s historic stage a stop on his Catch Me Inside Tour! He will be performing two shows over the weekend: Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $45.

