What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | September 16-18

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (September 16-18), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, September 16

Rhythm & Brews by the Bay

When: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Where: The Florida Aquarium at 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: $125

Info: Sip and savor tasting from craft breweries, enjoy small bites from local restaurants, a rockin’ concert featuring ‘90s favorites the Gin Blossoms and Ken Block and Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel, and, of course, fish! Ticket price includes unlimited beer samplings, take home 5 oz. beer stein, photo opportunities and more.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Texas Rangers

When: Friday 16 at 7:10 p.m. | Saturday 17 at 6:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg

Cost: $20+

Info: Watch the Rays take on the Rangers at Tropicana Field this weekend!

Saturday, September 17

Night Nation Run

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium at 201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Cost: $39.99 (early bird) | $60 starting on Friday

Info: The Night Nation Run is the World’s 1st Running Music Festival an ultimate blend of a Music Festival and a Fun Run. Experience a music filled course with Live DJs, Light Shows, Bubble Zones, Neon and Black Lights. Cross the finish line into an Epic Main Stage After Party featuring Top Headliner DJs. The pre-party begins at 6:30 p.m. and the first wave of runners starts at 8 p.m.

No Limit Reunion Tour

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Yuengling Center at 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa

Cost: $39+

Info: Legendary rapper and pioneering music entrepreneur, Master P, and his No Limit Reunion Tour are bringing an epic night of hip-hop to the Yuengling Center. Silk the Shocker, Fiend and MIA X will join Master P in Tampa to celebrate the impact the No Limit label has had on rap music for decades. Doors open 60-90 minutes prior to showtime.

Madeira Beach Nautical Flea Market

When: September 17-18, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: R.O.C. Park at 200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach

Cost: FREE

Info: Listen to music, enjoy lunch and a cold beverage. Bring the kids too. If it's nautical, you'll find it here - all types of boating equipment, fishing gear, nautical antiques and artwork, scuba gear, beach attire, boat shoes, jewelry, motors, anchors, tackle, hard to find parts and manufacturer close-outs! More than 100 vendors will be selling new and used gear at great prices! No pets allowed on the event field.

Anime St. Pete

When: September 17-18 (10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday)

Where: The Coliseum at 535 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg

Cost: $25 for one day | $40 for the weekend

Info: St. Petersburg is getting its first-ever anime convention! The two-day celebration will honor anime and the cosplay it inspires. Enjoy costume contests, lip sync competitions, a maid cafe, special guests, panels and so much more!

