What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | September 14-16

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (September 14-16), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, September 14

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: $45

Info: Scorpions, one of the most iconic and influential hard rock bands of all time, continue to celebrate 50+ years of rock with the return to North America for the Crazy World tour. Since performing a handful of festivals and concerts last year in the U.S., the band will return to kick off the month-long run of dates which includes a stop at Tampa's Amalie Arena on September 14. The concert begins at 8 p.m.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Capitol Theatre at 405 Cleveland Street, Clearwater

Cost: $29

Info: Pablo Cruise returns to Clearwater for their Capitol Theatre debut! Formed in 1973, the band released eight studio albums over the next decade, during which time multiple singles reached the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Multi-platinum and gold hits like Whatcha Gonna Do?, Love Will Find a Way, A Place In The Sun, Cool Love, I Want You Tonight and I Go To Rio were all familiar tunes that frequented the radio airwaves.

When: September 14-16

Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Field Drive, St. Petersburg

Cost: $15

Info: The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Oakland Athletics for a weekend series at Tropicana Field. First pitch is Friday at 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, September 15

When: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds

Cost: $5

Info: The 2018 Fabulously Unique Natural Hair and Beauty Expo is a family-focused event that aims to bring life to the passionate movement of natural beauty! The expo will feature more than 30 vendors, live entertainment, natural beauty workshops, pamper lounges and so much more. Tickets are $5.

When: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Sarasota Opera at 61 North Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota

Cost: $75

Info: Downtown Sarasota restaurants will be showcasing their tasty dishes paired with fine wines, assorted beers and specialty cocktails at the Taste of Downtown Food & Wine Festival. Proceeds will benefit the Sarasota Youth Opera, which will perform during the event.

When: 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Water Works Park at 1710 North Highland Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Musician Ben Tankard will be playing free smooth jazz to the public at Water Works Park in Tampa on Saturday! Bring a friend and enjoy the tunes.

When: 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Where: Crowne Plaza Tampa - Westshore at 5303 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa

Cost: $30

Info: TOGA TOGA TOGA! Join the fun for a Toga Party to benefit the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. The party will feature a pool, silent auction, liquor raffle, snacks and a cash bar.

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Station House at 260 1st Avenue South, St. Petersburg

Cost: $35

Info: The St. Pete Art & Fashion Week Runway will showcase local models, artists, performers, musicians, fashion designers and so much more!

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds at 4802 US Highway 301 North, Tampa

Cost: $40.25

Info: Dierks Bentley is coming to Tampa this weekend! He will be performing at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Ampitheatre with Brothers Osbourne and LANCO. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

When: 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: The Straz Center at 1010 North Macinnes Place, Tampa

Cost: $30

Info: Laugh until your stomach hurts! That’s exactly what will happen this weekend at the local premier comedy fundraiser, Crack up Cancer. Oh, and by the way, 100% of the profits of the show go directly to help local cancer patients and their families. In its 12th year, Crack up Cancer Comedy Benefit continues to delight and provide some of the best laughs at the best prices anywhere. This year will be no different as the show will feature comics Kevin Rogers, Rahn Hortman, and “Best of the Bay” Al Romas. Crack up Cancer is also proud to feature two national headliners this year, including Vanessa Hollingshead of NYC, credits include Vagina Monologues on Broadway, and Pat Godwin, as featured on Last Comic Standing. Tickets start at $30.

Sunday, September 16

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium at

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday! The game starts at 1 p.m.

When: 1:10 p.m.

Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Field Drive, St. Petersburg

Cost: $30

Info: The Tampa Bay Rays invite you and your puppy pal to Dog Day at the Rays! For $30, this specially priced ticket package includes a seat for you and your best pal in the tbt* Party Deck, Rays Dog Day themed item and dog-themed activities throughout the game.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: $20

Info: Based on the successful TV Series created and hosted by Nick Cannon, Wild ‘N Out Live is coming to Tampa! The tour will feature stand up performances by fan favorite “Wild ‘N Out” cast members, live interaction with the audience as they participate in Wild ‘N Out’s most popular game segments with Nick and cast, and a live music performance from today’s most popular hip-hop stars.

