What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 7-9

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, October 7

Oktoberfest

When: October 7-9

Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa

Cost: $10 for one day | $20 for the whole weekend

Info: Tampa's largest Oktoberfest is back! Oktoberfest Tampa 2022 will feature plenty of beer along with a variety of exciting games and competitions. Old favorites and new exciting challenges await competitors this year including: Stein Hoisting, Keg Stacking, Carry the Wench, Tug-O-War, Grain Sack Toss, Corn Hole and more. There are individual games along with team competitions of various sizes. Participation in all the events is more important than ever before because there are bragging rights on the line. Two of the most popular competitions; the Mr. & Mrs Oktoberfest and the Beard & Mustache Competition will be held Saturday.

Tampa Bay International Gay & Lesbian Film Festival

When: October 7-16

Where: various locations around Tampa Bay

Cost: $15-$35 per movie (or $150 for a full access festival pass)

Info: Florida's longest running LGBTQIA+ film festival kicks off this weekend! Watch more than 50 documentaries and shorts. Showings take place virtually and at venues around the Bay Area, like the Tampa Theatre and the AMC Sundial.

Saturday, October 8

St. Pete Pier Fest

When: October 8-9

Where: St. Pete Pier at 800 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: FREE

Info: Celebrate the beginning of Fall on the St Pete Pier with this free and open to the public family friendly festival featuring a main stage with family friendly music acts, kids’ activities, food vendors, drinks, photo opportunities, and more! Check out all the fun on Spa Beach and Family Park from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Tampa Cigar Bash

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Seminole Hard Rock Tampa at 5223 Orient Rd, Tampa

Cost: $175

Info: The best cigar experience in the sunshine state is back! Tampa Cigar Bash, presented by Casa de Montecristo, returns a new location this year. Tampa Cigar Bash guests will receive access to sought-after cigar deals, cigar manufacturer meet-and-greets, as well delicious food, cocktails and live music! General Admission attendees will receive an exclusive event bag loaded with 30 premium cigars and swag, food and two drink tickets.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: $20+

Info: Watch the Lightning take on the Panthers this weekend during the last preseason game as Amalie Arena!

Zac Brown Band

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Midflorida Credit Union Ampitheatre at 4802 U.S. Hwy 301 N, Tampa

Cost: $64.50+

Info: Zac Brown Band is coming to Tampa for their Out in the Middle Tour. They'll perform along with Robert Randolph.

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Loudon United FC

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Al Lang Stadium at 230 1st St SE, St. Petersburg

Cost: 15+

Info: Watch the Rowdies take on Loudon United FC during Hispanic Heritage Night at Al Lang Stadium.

Sunday, October 9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium at 201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Cost: $114+

Info: Watch the Bucs play against the Falcons at Raymond James Stadium this weekend.

