What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 28-30

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 28-30), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, October 28

Boos and Bubbles at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

When: Oct. 28-29 | 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Cost: $35.95 Adults | $26.95 for kids 3-12

Info: Are ghosts bubbles? Find out this October at CMA’s new Halloween event, Boos and Bubbles! This high-spirited event will be packed with playful poltergeists, giggling ghosts, and silly specters… plus billions of bubbles. Families will be able to celebrate Halloween by dancing at the “Bubble Party” hosted by DJ Boo! Guest and ghosts will meet and mingle throughout this fall festival, creating photo opportunities that have never been seen in this realm of existence. Float on by for some festive family fun at Boos and Bubbles!

The Wallflowers at Ruth Eckerd Hall

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater

Cost: Tickets start at $44.50

Info: Grammy Award-winning band The Wallflowers are making their debut at the Capitol Theatre in Clearwater this weekend. The band will be performing with special guest Mercy McCoy. You’ll be singing along to some of the great 90s hits like One Headlight and 6th Avenue Heartache. The concert kicks off at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $45.

Riverwalk Trick or Treat

When: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: Tampa Riverwalk

Cost: Free

Info: Join us for our 6th annual Riverwalk Trick or Treat event, on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 4 pm – 7 pm. This is a FREE community event! Children in costume and their families are invited to come and trick or treat along the Riverwalk as well as enjoy fun activities. We will have over 50 treat stations participating along the Riverwalk from Water Works Park to MacDill Park including Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. At the conclusion of the event, we invite you to stick around and enjoy the Halloween Lighted Boat Parade along the Hillsborough River.

Tacos and Tequila on the St. Pete Pier

When: October 29 - 30 | 12 P.M. - 8 P.M.

Where: Family Park at St. Pete Pier

Cost: $12 General Admission

Info: A waterfront festival with tons of authentic tacos, premium margaritas, games, and Halloween costume contests! Find it at the St Pete Pier on Saturday abd Sunday, October 29th & 30th, 2022. We'll be featuring over 15 tacos vendors, many great margaritas and other cocktail options, cold beers, games, prizes, and so much fun.

Sunday, October 30

Cheat Codes at Hard Rock Hotel

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Hard Rock Event Center, Tampa

Cost: Tickets starting at $35

Info: The Cheat Codes will headline a pool party at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Sunday, October 30 at 11 a.m. A-Trak will be the opening act.

