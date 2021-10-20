What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 21-24

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 21-24), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Thursday, October 21
Reggae Rise Up Music Festival
When: October 21-24
Where: Vinoy Park at 701 Bayshore Dr NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: $55+ (ages 8 and under are FREE)
Info: Reggae Rise Up Florida is one of the largest reggae festivals in the country. This festival kicks off at 5 p.m. on Thursday and features 35 musical acts, including Damian Marley, Stephen Marley, and Soja. Enjoy a variety of food vendors and bars, plus feel free to bring blankets, chairs and personal umbrellas to keep cool.
Night of Shimmering Lights
When: October 21-31
Where: Sunkissed Acres at 2302 N Dover Road, Dover
Cost: $7 (Ages 2 and under are FREE)
Info: This 1/4-mile walking trail with hundreds of themed light displays is perfect for all ages! The trail features pixel-animated props moving to the music, outdoor movies, a maze of lights, a scavenger hunt, games, and crafts. Walk the trail as many times as your energy allows! Free parking, restrooms and light concessions are available on site. Costumes are allowed and encouraged but toy weapons are prohibited. Trick-or-Treat will be set up at the event for Halloween night.
Friday, October 22
Tampa Tattoo Arts Convention
When: October 22-24
Where: Tampa Convention Center at 333 S Franklin St, Tampa
Cost: $20+ (kids under 12 get in FREE)
Info: This public show features special guests from Ink Masters, entertainment and walk-up opportunities to get tattooed, and tattoo contests.
Saturday, October 23
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa
Cost: $41+
Info: Watch the Lightning take on the Avalanche at Amalie Arena. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Par-TEE on the Pier
When: October 23-24
Where: Armature Works at 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Back by popular demand, Armature Works will be popping up an 18-hole miniature golf course on the Heights Pier. Come grab a drink, enjoy live music and test out your short game, all while enjoying the beautiful Tampa Bay riverfront views. There will be a kids’ happy hour on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tickets for children 10 years and under will be buy one get one free during this time.
Sunday, October 24
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears
When: 4:25 p.m.
Where: Raymond James Stadium at 201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
Cost: $136+
Info: Watch the Bucs take on the Bears at Raymond James Stadium. Gates open at 3 p.m.