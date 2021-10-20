What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 21-24

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 21-24), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Thursday, October 21

Reggae Rise Up Music Festival

When: October 21-24

Where: Vinoy Park at 701 Bayshore Dr NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: $55+ (ages 8 and under are FREE)

Info: Reggae Rise Up Florida is one of the largest reggae festivals in the country. This festival kicks off at 5 p.m. on Thursday and features 35 musical acts, including Damian Marley, Stephen Marley, and Soja. Enjoy a variety of food vendors and bars, plus feel free to bring blankets, chairs and personal umbrellas to keep cool.

Night of Shimmering Lights

When: October 21-31

Where: Sunkissed Acres at 2302 N Dover Road, Dover

Cost: $7 (Ages 2 and under are FREE)

Info: This 1/4-mile walking trail with hundreds of themed light displays is perfect for all ages! The trail features pixel-animated props moving to the music, outdoor movies, a maze of lights, a scavenger hunt, games, and crafts. Walk the trail as many times as your energy allows! Free parking, restrooms and light concessions are available on site. Costumes are allowed and encouraged but toy weapons are prohibited. Trick-or-Treat will be set up at the event for Halloween night.

Nights of Shimmering Lights in Dover | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Friday, October 22

Tampa Tattoo Arts Convention

When: October 22-24

Where: Tampa Convention Center at 333 S Franklin St, Tampa

Cost: $20+ (kids under 12 get in FREE)

Info: This public show features special guests from Ink Masters, entertainment and walk-up opportunities to get tattooed, and tattoo contests.

Saturday, October 23

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: $41+

Info: Watch the Lightning take on the Avalanche at Amalie Arena. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Par-TEE on the Pier

When: October 23-24

Where: Armature Works at 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: Back by popular demand, Armature Works will be popping up an 18-hole miniature golf course on the Heights Pier. Come grab a drink, enjoy live music and test out your short game, all while enjoying the beautiful Tampa Bay riverfront views. There will be a kids’ happy hour on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tickets for children 10 years and under will be buy one get one free during this time.

Sunday, October 24