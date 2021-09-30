What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 1-3

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 1-3), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Friday, Oct. 1
When: Oct. 1-3
Where: Curtis Hixon Park, Tampa
Cost: $40 per day, $60 for 2 days, $90 for 3 days
Info: The 10th Annual Gasparilla Music Festival kicks off this weekend! This 3-day music festival will feature artists like Sofi Tukker, NAS, Sylvan Esso, Matt & Kim, Gov’t Mule, and many others.
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: The reigning Stanley Cup Champions will be hosting the Carolina Panthers in preseason action this Friday.
Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary
When: Oct. 1
Where: Walt Disney World
Cost: Tickets start at $109
Info: Beginning October 1, the magic is calling everyone to the Walt Disney World Resort 50th anniversary celebration!
Saturday, Oct. 2
When: Oct. 1-3
Where: Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, Dover
Cost: $10 adults, K-12 $7
Info: The Hillsborough County Fair returns to Tampa Bay after having to take a hiatus last year due to the pandemic. Eat your heart out with delicious funnel cakes, fresh corn on the cob, kettle corn, hand-dipped corn dogs, fried pickles and so much more. There are so many different options to choose from, you’ll be full before the end of the day!
When: Starting Oct. 1
Where: Tampa Riverwalk near Tampa Convention Center
Cost: $25
Info: Get ready for a scary good time on the Pirate Water Taxi. Come on select nights in October for an entertaining evening of ghost stories and spooky tales of Tampa’s past.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Tampa Bay International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival
When: Oct 1-3
Where: Tampa Theatre
Cost: $15
Info: TIGLFF is a 9-day juried LGBTQ+ community film festival, one of the largest and longest-running of its kind in the world. It is typically held the first weekend of October and includes 30-40 film screening events, plus several cornerstone parties used to help raise operating funds for the film programming.
