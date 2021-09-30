What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 1-3

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 1-3), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, Oct. 1

Gasparilla Music Festival

When: Oct. 1-3

Where: Curtis Hixon Park, Tampa

Cost: $40 per day, $60 for 2 days, $90 for 3 days

Info: The 10th Annual Gasparilla Music Festival kicks off this weekend! This 3-day music festival will feature artists like Sofi Tukker, NAS, Sylvan Esso, Matt & Kim, Gov’t Mule, and many others.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: The reigning Stanley Cup Champions will be hosting the Carolina Panthers in preseason action this Friday.

Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary

When: Oct. 1

Where: Walt Disney World

Cost: Tickets start at $109

Info: Beginning October 1, the magic is calling everyone to the Walt Disney World Resort 50th anniversary celebration!

Saturday, Oct. 2

Hillsborough County Fair

When: Oct. 1-3

Where: Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, Dover

Cost: $10 adults, K-12 $7

Info: The Hillsborough County Fair returns to Tampa Bay after having to take a hiatus last year due to the pandemic. Eat your heart out with delicious funnel cakes, fresh corn on the cob, kettle corn, hand-dipped corn dogs, fried pickles and so much more. There are so many different options to choose from, you’ll be full before the end of the day!

Haunted River Tour

When: Starting Oct. 1

Where: Tampa Riverwalk near Tampa Convention Center

Cost: $25

Info: Get ready for a scary good time on the Pirate Water Taxi. Come on select nights in October for an entertaining evening of ghost stories and spooky tales of Tampa’s past.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Tampa Bay International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival

When: Oct 1-3

Where: Tampa Theatre

Cost: $15

Info: TIGLFF is a 9-day juried LGBTQ+ community film festival, one of the largest and longest-running of its kind in the world. It is typically held the first weekend of October and includes 30-40 film screening events, plus several cornerstone parties used to help raise operating funds for the film programming.

