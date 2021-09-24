Welcome to the 2021 Hillsborough County Fair

DOVER, Fla.—The Hillsborough County Fair returns to Tampa Bay after having to take a hiatus last year due to the pandemic.

Eat your heart out with delicious funnel cakes, fresh corn on the cob, kettle corn, hand-dipped corn dogs, fried pickles and so much more. There are so many different options to choose from, you’ll be full before the end of the day!

The fair has a variety of free shows and entertainment. New this year is Disc Connected K-9s, a show that features rescue dogs performing tricks and going to great leaps to catch some frisbees.

Guests can cheer on the next generation of heroes at the Firefighter Show, where kids can volunteer to go through firefighter training and learn about fire safety. And don’t forget about the Family Thrill Circus, who will perform impressive acts for the whole family to enjoy.

The Hillsborough County Fair has some of the largest youth livestock shows among county fairs in the southeastern United States—more than 1,000 animals will be on display and competing in the show ring! Buyers can support these youth contests by purchasing their market livestock projects.

This year, the fair has expanded the midway for more classic rides and games. Ride armbands are available for $25.

You can also take part in these grandstand events for $20 (includes gate admission to the fair):

Rodeo (September 24-25 at 7 p.m.)

Truck and Tractor Pull (October 1-2 at 7 pm.)

Demolition Derby (October 3 at 3 p.m.)

Purchase event tickets here.

The fair runs September 23-October 3. This year the fair will remain open on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for the carnival and fair food only. Tickets at the gate are $10 for adults, $7 for students (K-12) and free for kids 4 and younger.

The fair will honor all active, reserve military, veterans, LEO’s, first responders and healthcare professionals with free adimission and a presentation in the arena on Heroes Day, September 26. Check out the hours and specials page on the fairgrounds' website to find more discount days and deals.

To learn more about the Hillsborough County Fair, click here.

