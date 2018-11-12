What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 9-11

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 9-11), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, November 9

When: November 9-12

Where: Siesta Beach

Cost: $10 per day

Info: The Siesta Key Crystal Classic kicks off this weekend at one of America's best beaches! For four days, the international sand sculpting festival will feature artists creating life-size masterpieces out of Siesta's sugar-fine sand. There will be plenty of food vendors, drink specials and live music. You can also learn how to create your own sand sculpture! The festival costs $10/day and it runs November 9-12. Come soak up the sunset as Siesta Beach transforms into an outdoor art gallery! Click here for more info.

When: November 9-11

Where: St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church at 2418 West Swann Avenue, Tampa

Cost: $2 General Admission

Info: OPA! Whether it’s freshly-prepared Mediterranean style food and pastries, an evening of live music and beautiful dance, or a unique shopping experience, the Tampa Greek Festival gives everyone the chance to enjoy life like a Greek.

When: November 9-11

Where: Sponge Docks on Dodecanese Boulevard, Tarpon Springs

Cost: Free

Info: This 3-day outdoor festival will feature tons of fresh local seafood to tempt your taste buds, an art & craft show with up to 60 local and regional artists selling their work, continuous live music, unique retail shops and complimentary festivities for the whole family. New this year, specifically selected artisans, craftsmen and other vendors will show and sell nautical and food-related art, crafts, fishing apparel, kitchen and cooking items, samples and much more.

When: November 9-11

Where: Vinoy Park at 701 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: $20 Advance Ticket Online

Info: BBQ and live music? Yes please! Ribfest 2018 showcases the best BBQ ribbers in the world along with an awesome weekend set of live music. This 3-day event will feature The Barenaked Ladies, Josh Turner, Los Lonely Boys, Runaway June, and many more.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Ruth Eckerd Hall at 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater

Cost: $60

Info: Celebrate the best pop-rock of the '70s and '80s as the Best In Show Tour brings Rick Springfield, Tommy Tutone and Greg Kihn to Ruth Eckerd Hall for a night you won't want to miss! From classics such as Jessie’s Girl, Don’t Talk to Strangers, An Affair of the Heart, I’ve Done Everything for You, Love Somebody, and Human Touch to singles off his latest album The Snake King, Rick Springfield presents the best of the 80s.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Tampa Improv Comedy at 1600 East 8th Avenue C-112, Tampa

Cost: $25

Info: Steve-O (a.k.a. Stephen Glover) was willing to do whatever it took to become famous, even if it meant doing outlandish stunts on the show "Jackass." Since then, Steve-O has had continued success, as a New York Times best-selling author with the release of his memoir, Professional Idiot, and he has established himself as a force in the world of stand-up comedy. He's even landed a handful of acting roles in film and TV. He will be performing at Tampa Improv Comedy on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 10

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: $24

Info: Go Bolts! The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7 p.m.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Yuengling Center at 4202 East Fowler Avenue SUN 130, Tampa

Cost: $49

Info: R. Kelly is coming to Tampa this weekend! His 'Memory Lane Tour' will feature R&B’s heavy hitters Adina Howard and Keyshia Cole. The concert begins at 8 p.m.

When: November 10-11

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds at 480 US-301, Tampa

Cost: $12

Info: Repticon is returning to the Florida State Fairgrounds! This event will feature reptile and exotic animal expos with a mixture of vendors, breeders, and educators. The family-friendly event offers guests to the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stories. You can also shop for a new family pet among the hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, spiders, and small exotic animals.

Sunday, November 11

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium at 4201 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Cost: $50

Info: Get ready for some Sunday football! The Bucs are taking on the Washington Redskins at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is 1 p.m.

