What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend | November 4-6

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 4-6), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, November 4

Bob the Drag Queen

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Straz Center (Ferguson Hll) at 1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa

Cost: $35.50+

Info: Bob the Drag Queen is coming to Tampa. She won season eight of RuPaul’s Drag Race where we first got a taste of her comedic skills. Now, Bob is sharing her comedic prowess on stage making the world laugh with her impeccable timing, true-life tales and hilarious observations.

Saturday, November 5

Par-TEE on the Pier

When: November 5-6

Where: Armature Works at 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa

Cost: $8 for mini golf | $8 for chipping competition (biodegradable balls sold separately)

Info: In addition to the 9 hole miniature golf course, new this year is an opportunity for guests to practice their chipping game on the Pier. Don’t worry, the golf balls are biodegradable and actually turn into fish food! Come grab a drink, enjoy live music and test out your short game, or chipping competition all while enjoying the beautiful Tampa Bay riverfront views. Both events are open to all ages, so it’s great for the whole family!

Savor St. Pete

When: November 5-6

Where: North Straub Park at 400 Bayshore Dr NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: $101.24 General Admission | $132.74 VIP

Info: Guests will enjoy a first-class culinary experience overlooking scenic Tampa Bay. Tickets to the Grand Tasting Village will provide access to the Bay-area’s most interesting culinary establishments and is the top choice for food, wine, and craft beer aficionados. Enjoy fabulous unlimited tastings from the area’s most delicious restaurants, ‘boutiquey’ hot-spots, and world-class hotels. Taste wines from across the state and across the globe. Enjoy the best local and national craft brews. SIP, SAVOR and be SEEN in downtown St. Pete at this paparazzi-filled event. VIP gets an extra hour of admission and access to the VIP Spirits Lounge.

Tampa Bay VegFest

When: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Perry Harvey Sr. Park at 1000 E Harrison St, Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: If you've ever wanted to learn more about living a vegan lifestyle, now's your chance! Tampa Bay VegFest returns to tampa this year with food demos, live music, educational speakers and a fun kids zone. Admission is free, but they do ask that you get your free ticket online so they can get a head count for the event. You can also make a donation to the festival on their website.

20th Annual Safety Harbor Wine Festival

When: 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Where: Safety Harbor Marina at 110 Veteran Memorial Ln, Safety Harbor

Cost: FREE

Info: The Waterfront Park and Safety Harbor Marina will be filled with wine tastings, live music, food, friends and lots of fun. Check back to this event page often as new announcements and details are made daily up until the event.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Buffalo Sabres

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: $45.25+

Info: Watch the Lightning take on the Sabres this weekend at Amalie Arena!

Luke Bryan

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at 4802 U.S. Hwy 301 N, Tampa

Cost: $100+

Info: Get ready country music fans, Luke Bryan is coming to Tampa for his Raised Up Right Tour. He'll perform Saturday night along with special guests Riley Green and Chayce Beckham.

Sunday, November 6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams

When: 4:25 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium at 201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Cost: $114+

Info: Watch the Bucs take on the Rams this Sunday at Raymond James Stadium! Gates open at 2:55 p.m.

Adam Sandler

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: $35.75+

Info: Successful actor, writer, producer and musician Adam Sandler is bringing his comedy tour to Tampa! This show is for mature audiences only.