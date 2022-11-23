What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 25-27

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 25-27), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, November 25

USMNT World Cup Watch Party

When: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: Williams Park at 350 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg

Cost: $20 (kids 13 and under get in FREE)

Info: Tampa Bay's biggest watch party is coming to St. Pete. Highlights include a Tampa Bay Rowdies kids zone, food trucks, canons, drums, live entertainment and a giant jumbotron. Tickets are $20 for adults and come with a complimentary beverage. If you can't make it to this watch party, there will be another one on Tuesday, November 29.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. St. Louis Blues

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: $70

Info: Watch the Lightning take on the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena. Puck drops at 8 p.m. and doors open an hour beforehand.

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet

When: November 25-26

Where: Duke Energy Center for the Arts—Mahaffey Theater at 400 1st St S, St. Petersburg

Cost: $33+

Info: There are so many ways to get in the holiday spirit this weekend, including the Nutcracker Magical Christmas Ballet. The acclaimed holiday tradition is celebrating its 30th anniversary tour. You can watch the show on Friday at 3 p.m. or 7 p.m., or catch the Saturday performance at noon.

Chico Bean

When: November 25-27

Where: Improv Tampa at 1600 E 8th Ave C-112, Tampa

Cost: $37+

Info: Chico Bean is coming to Tampa! The well-known Wild 'N Out comedian will perform five shows, and all except one will be 21 and up (the 10:15 p.m. show on November 25 will be for audiences 18 and up).

12 Days of Christmas Winter Festival

When: select nights November 25-December 23

Where: Raprager Family Farms at 16907 Boy Scout Road, Odessa

Cost: $14.95+ online | $17.50 at the gate | FREE for kids 2 and under

Info: Raprager Family Farm is hosting their 12 Days of Christmas Winter Festival. Enjoy a caroling with elves hayride, Mrs. Claus and Christmas storytime, a holiday scavenger hunt and so much more, plus all the furry animals at the petting zoo. The grand opening kicks off at 3 p.m. November 25.

Saturday, November 26

University of South Florida vs University of Central Florida

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium at 201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Cost: $29+

Info: Get ready for the war on I-4! USF takes on UCF this saturday. Gates open at 5:30pm and kickoff is at 7.

Shopapalooza

When: November 26-27

Where: Vinoy Park at 701 Bayshore Dr NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: FREE

Info: It's time for some holiday shopping! This community festival is filled with local sounds, local tastes and more than 350 local makers and small businesses. You can take part in the fun on both days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, November 27

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Tampa Theatre at 711 N Franklin St, Tampa

Cost: $10 ($7 for Tampa Theater Members)

Info: Miracle on 34th Street will be playing as a part of their holiday classics series. Doors open at 2. Before the film, guests are invited to meet Santa and take home a free commemorative photo.

