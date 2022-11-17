What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 18-20

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 18-20), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, November 18

Sanding Ovations

When: November 17-20 | November 26-27

Where: Treasure Island

Cost: Free Admission

Info: The beach on Treasure Island is coming to life this weekend! Sanding Ovations will feature master sculptors turning piles of sand and buckets of water into world-class art. The theme this year is “Once Upon A Time” and admission to the sand festival is free. Enjoy the sand art, beach food court, beer garden, and the arts and crafts marketplace. Fireworks will light up the sky on Saturday night. The event runs November 17-20 with an encore weekend November 26-27.

Winter Village

When: November 18 - January 4

Where: Curtis Hixon Park, Tampa

Cost: Free Admission | $17 Ice Skating

Info: Celebrate the holiday season in Tampa's Downtown at Winter Village. Located along the Tampa Riverwalk, Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park is transformed with the sights, sounds and activities of the holidays for children and adults of all ages. Enjoy ice skating, the cafe, local vendors, and so many different Christmas lights. New this year: Curling! You can try curling on a first come, first serve basis with play not exceeding 45 minutes. You can even join their inaugural Curling league which starts Wednesday, November 30th and runs every Wednesday night through December 28th from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Giant Adventure: Winter Village at Tampa's Curtis Hixon Park

Water Street's Season Spectacular

When: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Water Street, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Experience the magic of the season and discover a new holiday tradition at Water Street Tampa. The first annual Season Spectacular features festive décor and lights across the neighborhood, holiday food and beverages, themed kids’ activities, and cheerful live entertainment. Enjoy live music and a holiday-themed silent disco, extra festive photo opportunities around the neighborhood, hot chocolate bars, seasonal cocktails and bites, photos with Santa, and more. This event is free to the public and starts at 6 p.m. on Friday.

The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $59.50

Info: Get ready to party! The Millennium Tour: Turned Up featuring Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson and others is coming to Tampa this weekend. The concert kicks off at 8 p.m. at Amalie Arena with tickets starting at $60.

Saturday, November 19

Uncorked: Tampa Wine Fest

When: 7 P.M. - 11 P.M.

Where: Museum of Science and Industry, Tampa

Cost: $65 General Admission

Info: Get ready for the Uncorked Tampa Wine Fest! Enjoy over 100 wines and champagnes from across the globe, full after-hours access to the Museum of Science & Industry, local food trucks, live DJ, and so much more. Tickets start at $65. This event is 21 and over only.

Sunday, November 20

Disney Junior: Live on Tour

When: 12 p.m. & 4 p.m.

Where: Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater

Cost: Tickets start at $43.25

Info: The ALL-NEW, Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza comes to Ruth Eckerd Hall this weekend! This show brings beloved Disney Junior characters and favorite Marvel Super Heroes together live on stage for a jam-packed, concert-style show with singing, dancing, acrobatics, and more. Enjoy two shows on Sunday: 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets start at $44.

