What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | May 5-8

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 5-8), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Thursday, May 5

XOXO Carnival

When: May 4-8

Where: Armature Works at 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa

Cost: $7.50 for kids under 18 | $10-15 for adults (carnival only)

Info: If you love to have fun, enjoy art, dance to music from the world’s biggest DJs and performers, play midway games and ride thrilling rides, then this event is for you! Take it all in while enjoying the best view of the city on the Hillsborough River. Shaggy, deadmau5, Lil Jon and DJ Snake are just a few of the performances you'll see. Separate tickets need to be purchased for stage access.

Friday, May 6

Tampa Riverfest

When: May 6-7

Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: This festival spans the entire length of the Riverwalk including several parks and features family-friendly activities and events showcasing Tampa's cultural institutions, local musicians and restaurants. The festival includes Taste of Riverwalk on Friday night and TacoFest on Saturday. A wristband purchase is required for access to the food tent area both both food events ($15 for 3 samples and $20 for 5). There is also a full concert series of local bands on the main stage in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and a balloon glow at sunset both nights. Other activities include a wiener dog derby, a lantern parade, yoga and a paddle invasion.

Tim McGraw

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Midflorida Credit Union Ampitheatre at 4802 U.S. Hwy 301 N, Tampa

Cost: $23+

Info: Tim McGraw is coming to Tampa as a part of his McGraw Tour 2022. Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis are also included in the lineup. Keep in mind—outside law chairs are no longer allowed in the general admission area.

First Round Stanley Cup Playoffs: Game 3

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: $109+

Info: Watch the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Toronto Maple Leafs during the Lightning's first home game of the playoffs. Not able to get tickets for the game? Go to the Lightning Plaza Party at Thunder Alley to enjoy live music, giveaways and more! Tickets are $5.

Saturday, May 7

Kentucky Derby Day at Tampa Bay Downs

When: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Tampa Bay Downs at 11225 Race Track Road, Tampa

Cost: $10 (ages 17 and under: FREE)

Info: If you can’t be at Churchill Downs, the Oldsmar oval is the place to experience the most exciting 2 minutes in sports. Tampa Bay Downs offers a special 9-race card followed by the simulcast of the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve. Mint juleps will be sold here in the official souvenir Derby glass. Louisville has the race, but we have one heck of a party!

Manatee County Taco Festival

When: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Manatee Fair Grounds at 1402 14th Avenue West, Palmetto

Cost: $10+ (Kids 10 and under: FREE)

Info: This event features over 150 of the Tri-State Area's best taco producers alongside a variety of specialty cocktails and entertainment. This is a family-friendly event featuring inflatables, face painting and more. General Admission to this event includes access to the grounds and all on-site entertainment. Vendors are direct cash sales to attendees.

Kentucky Derby Party

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Tabellas at Delaney Creek at 5818 Causeway Blvd, Tampa

Cost: $40+

Info: Dress in your finest dress, fascinator, hat, bow tie, and linens! The 13 Ugly Men are at it again with an event that benefits The Glazer Children’s Museum. Celebrate the day with Mint Juleps, The Black Honkeys Band, DJ Fresh, craft beer, high end whiskey, and a one of a kind day in Tampa!

Maxwell

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: $74+

Info: Award-winning and multi-platinum artist Maxwell is coming to Tampa for his Night 2022 Tour. He'll perform with Anthony Hamilton and Joe.

Sunday, May 8

First Round Stanley Cup Playoffs: Game 4

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: $85+

Info: Watch the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. Not able to get tickets for the game? Go to the Lightning Plaza Party at Thunder Alley to enjoy live music, giveaways and more! Tickets are $5.