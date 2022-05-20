What's happening in Tampa Bay this Weekend? | May 20-22

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 20-22), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, March 20

Sarasota Shrimp & Music Festival

When: May 20-22

Where: J.D. Hamel Park at 199 Bayfront Drive, Sarasota

Cost: FREE

Info: The fun, food, festivities and relaxation begin Friday evening with hours from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. The fun and festivities continue Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. and finally come to a close Sunday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Choose entrees (seafood, meat and vegetarian) cooked fresh onsite. Select from a diversity of side dishes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and of course – scrumptious desserts! Then sit back and be caressed by the captivating sounds of live musical performances on stage by some of Florida’s and the region’s top musical talents. The final ‘seasoning’ is shopping a marketplace of arts and crafts (e.g., painting, mixed-media, glass), gourmet food items and specialty products. Enjoy during the breaks between band performances!

Bill Burr

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Midflorida Credit Union Ampitheatre at 4802 U.S. Hwy 301 N, Tampa

Cost: $54+

Info: Comedian Bill Burr is coming to Tampa for his Slight Return Tour. This is a cell phone free event.

Saturday, March 21

Rides by the River Car Show

When: 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Where: Armature Works at 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Calling all automotive enthusiasts. See collector cars, hot rods, imports and exotic rides at Armature Works this weekend. The Buddy Brew & Craving Donuts Trucks will be onsite, so be sure to stop by for some coffee and donuts! Want to participate with your vehicle? Enter at the intersection of Palm Avenue and Market Street on the North side of the building across from the Pearl Apartments. Upon entry an Armature Works parking attendant will direct you where to go.

Kane Brown

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: $56.75+

Info: Country music star Kane Brown is coming to Tampa for his Blessed & Free Tour. He'll preform with Walker Hayes and RaeLynn.

Rowdies vs Riverhounds

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Al Lang Stadium at 230 1st St SE, St. Petersburg

Cost: $26+

Info: The Tampa Bay Rowdies take on the Pittsburgh Riverhounds in St. Pete this weekend!

Sunday, March 22

Game 3: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: SOLD OUT

Info: The Tampa Bay Lightning takes on the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the second round of the NHL Playoffs. The Lightning already have a 2-0 lead this round and will play in Game 4 on Monday at 7 p.m. If you can't make it to either game, you can still go to the Lightning Plaza Party at Thunder Alley to watch the game and celebrate Tampa Bay. Tickets for that are $5.

RELATED >> PHOTOS | TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS GAME 2